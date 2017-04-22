The Mega-B Bread™ Development Kit by BreadWare Inc. is a modular sensing and actuating system with Bluetooth Low Energy for quickly building, testing, and iterating internet and mobile app connected prototypes. The Mega-B Bread™ Board is the most capable member of the Breadware B-Line prototyping family.
The Mega-B Development Kit comes with the Mega-B Bread™ Board as well as a variety of input modules, output modules, sensor modules, and a Bluetooth LE connectivity module. All modules are plug-and-play, allowing for rapid and clean prototyping. No wires, no soldering, no mess, with the added bonus of instant connectivity for mobile and web dashboard prototype development.
The Mega-B Bread™ Board can be programmed through the Breadware Integrated Development Environment [IDE] or with the Arduino IDE. Developing with the Breadware IDE allows for extremely fast and robust development of IoT prototypes.
The Breadware IDE allows for firmware development, mobile app development, and web dashboard development all from one central and easy-to-use tool. With the Breadware IDE you will be able to leverage design templates through the platform’s Hardware Module Selector, build your device’s firmware using our Firmware Code Editor , which is based off of a “hardware object-oriented programming language” (use the If/Then Code Generator for those learning the C-coding language). With the Mobile App Builder, design and customize test mobile applications and web dashboards using WYSIWYG editors, and utilize webhooks to stream data to anyplace on the web.
The Mega-B Bread™ Board functions as a shield for the Arduino Atmega 2560 or the Microchip chipKIT Max 32 Development board and preserves all of the functionality of these base boards. Additionally all of the GPIOs of the base Arduino Mega are preserved giving you the capability to integrate 3rd party modules – or your own designs – with the Mega-B Development Kit.
Feeling Lucky? We're hosting a giveaway for a free kit here.
Technical Specifications:
Contents:
We are organizing this group buy to give people access to our initial shipment of kits at a significant discount. We will also be sending a series of example projects to members of this group buy with detailed tutorials.
2 weeks
The Bread Proximity module measures the Line-of-Sight (LoS) distance from the sensor to an occluding object; it returns data in cm.
The Bread Proximity module is built using the Maxbotix LV-MaxSonar-EZ0 sensor. It has a operating range from 16cm to 645cm to allow for a wide range of distance measurement applications. The MaxBotix EZ0 sensor has a wide and highly-sensitive beam angle making it well suited in applications where high sensitivity, wide beam, or people detection are required. It has a resolution of 2.54cm and a max sample rate of 20Hz. The proximity sensor communicates to the BreadBoard using PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation).
Specification:
Contents:
Bread Proximity Module
The Nano-B is a small form factor Bluetooth shield for quickly building, testing, and iterating on Internet of Things sensor projects. The sleek and unobtrusive Nano-B is ideal for building distributed sensor networks. The Nano-B is the smallest member of the Bread B-Line prototyping family and is compatible with all of the Bread Modules included in the Mega kit.
This pack includes the Nano-B shield as well as the Nano baseboard.
The Nano-B board can be programmed through the Breadware online platform, or with the Arduino IDE. Developing with the Breadware Platform allows for extremely fast and robust development of IoT prototypes. The Breadware Platform allows for firmware development, mobile app development, and web dashboard development all from one central and easy-to-use tool. With the Breadware platform you will be able to leverage design templates, write device firmware using our “hardware object-oriented programming language” (of if/then generator for those learning the c-coding language), build test mobile applications web dashboards using WYSIWYG editors, and utilize webhooks to stream data to anyplace on the web.
The Nano-B has preserved all of the functionality of an Arduino Nano. This means that for those comfortable with the Arduino environment, the Nano-B can be programmed directly from the Arduino IDE. Additionally all of the functionality and GPIOs of the base Arduino Nano are persevered giving you the capability to integrate 3rd party modules or you own designs with the Nano-B.
Rubicon is a modular enclosure system specifically designed to help deploy and protect your projects in style. It is IP67 water- and dustproof, supports glands and conduit fittings and is designed to be installed just about anywhere.
The baseplate of this Rubicon Accessory is modified to line up with the explorer board's holes.
Get more information on the Rubicon Product Page here
The Bread™LCD module. Suitable for creating interactive character and number displays to a project.
Product Description
The Bread™LCD module is a 16×2 alphanumeric display. The Liquid Crystal Display screen is has a dark background with colored numbers.
The 16 pin LCD module is manufactured by uxcell and is controlled via a parallel wire interface. The driver for the Bread™LCD communication is handled by the Breadware IDE allowing for easy device integration with the LCD module.
Specifications
Enclosed AC/DC Power Relay with Protection & De-Bounce. Screw Terminals. 120V Trigger Input. Allows for control of high power applications with the Mega B and Nano B Boards.