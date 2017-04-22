 

Mega-B Development Kit

Mega-B Development Kit
80% Funded
Product Details

Name
Mega-B Development Kit
Brand/Manufacturer
Breadware, Inc
Mfr. Part #
100440
Product Description

The Mega-B Bread™ Development Kit by BreadWare Inc. is a modular sensing and actuating system with Bluetooth Low Energy for quickly building, testing, and iterating internet and mobile app connected prototypes. The Mega-B Bread™ Board is the most capable member of the Breadware B-Line prototyping family.

Shipping Box

The Mega-B Development Kit comes with the Mega-B Bread™ Board as well as a variety of input modules, output modules, sensor modules, and a Bluetooth LE connectivity module. All modules are plug-and-play, allowing for rapid and clean prototyping. No wires, no soldering, no mess, with the added bonus of instant connectivity for mobile and web dashboard prototype development.

The Mega-B Bread™ Board can be programmed through the Breadware Integrated Development Environment [IDE] or with the Arduino IDE. Developing with the Breadware IDE allows for extremely fast and robust development of IoT prototypes.

The Breadware IDE allows for firmware development, mobile app development, and web dashboard development all from one central and easy-to-use tool. With the Breadware IDE you will be able to leverage design templates through the platform’s Hardware Module Selector, build your device’s firmware using our Firmware Code Editor , which is based off of a “hardware object-oriented programming language” (use the If/Then Code Generator for those learning the C-coding language). With the Mobile App Builder, design and customize test mobile applications and web dashboards using WYSIWYG editors, and utilize webhooks to stream data to anyplace on the web.

The Mega-B Bread™ Board functions as a shield for the Arduino Atmega 2560 or the Microchip chipKIT Max 32 Development board and preserves all of the functionality of these base boards. Additionally all of the GPIOs of the base Arduino Mega are preserved giving you the capability to integrate 3rd party modules – or your own designs – with the Mega-B Development Kit.

Feeling Lucky? We're hosting a giveaway for a free kit here.

Breadware App Control
Breadware THING Control

Technical Specifications:

  • Microchip RN4871 Bluetooth (LE) module
  • Atmel ATmega 2560Microcontroller (On Arduino Mega 2560)
  • 8-bit, 16 MHz processor
  • 8Kbytes RAM, 256KBytes FLASH
  • 13 Bread Module connectors
  • 54 GPIOs
  • Power: USB 2.0B or Barrel Jack
  • FCC/CE certified and RoHS
  • Full Integration with Breadware IDE

Contents:

  • Mega-B Bread™ Board
  • Arduino Mega 2560
  • USB 2.0A to 2.0B programming cable
  • Access to Breadware IDE
  • 13 Breadware Modules:
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Temperature
  • Humidity
  • Brightness
  • Microphone
  • Button x2
  • RGB LED x3
  • Knob
  • Speaker

Bread Video

We are organizing this group buy to give people access to our initial shipment of kits at a significant discount. We will also be sending a series of example projects to members of this group buy with detailed tutorials.

Manufacturer's product page

Purchase Information

Unit Deliverable
Mega-B Bread™ Board, Arduino Mega, USB 2.0A to 2.0B programming cable, Free access to Breadware IDE, 13 Breadware Modules
Unit Price
$150.00
Campaign Part #
GG-P-308
Availability
Campaign active, scheduled end date: Fri, 09 Jun 2017 14:23:00 -0700
Factory Lead Time

2 weeks

Options and Add-Ons

Bread Proximity Sensor

$26.50

The Bread Proximity module measures the Line-of-Sight (LoS) distance from the sensor to an occluding object; it returns data in cm.

The Bread Proximity module is built using the Maxbotix LV-MaxSonar-EZ0 sensor. It has a operating range from 16cm to 645cm to allow for a wide range of distance measurement applications. The MaxBotix EZ0 sensor has a wide and highly-sensitive beam angle making it well suited in applications where high sensitivity, wide beam, or people detection are required. It has a resolution of 2.54cm and a max sample rate of 20Hz. The proximity sensor communicates to the BreadBoard using PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation).

Specification:

  • Maxbotix LV-MaxSonar-EZ0 proximity sensor
  • Operating Range: 16cm – 645cm
  • Min Resolution: 2.54cm
  • Max Sample Rate: 20Hz
  • Communication: PWM
  • Bread Headers pre-soldered

Bread Proximity Module

Proximity Sensor Picture

Bread Nano B

$55.00

The Nano-B is a small form factor Bluetooth shield for quickly building, testing, and iterating on Internet of Things sensor projects. The sleek and unobtrusive Nano-B is ideal for building distributed sensor networks. The Nano-B is the smallest member of the Bread B-Line prototyping family and is compatible with all of the Bread Modules included in the Mega kit.

This pack includes the Nano-B shield as well as the Nano baseboard.
The Nano-B board can be programmed through the Breadware online platform, or with the Arduino IDE. Developing with the Breadware Platform allows for extremely fast and robust development of IoT prototypes. The Breadware Platform allows for firmware development, mobile app development, and web dashboard development all from one central and easy-to-use tool. With the Breadware platform you will be able to leverage design templates, write device firmware using our “hardware object-oriented programming language” (of if/then generator for those learning the c-coding language), build test mobile applications web dashboards using WYSIWYG editors, and utilize webhooks to stream data to anyplace on the web.

The Nano-B has preserved all of the functionality of an Arduino Nano. This means that for those comfortable with the Arduino environment, the Nano-B can be programmed directly from the Arduino IDE. Additionally all of the functionality and GPIOs of the base Arduino Nano are persevered giving you the capability to integrate 3rd party modules or you own designs with the Nano-B.

Huni-B

s7rubicon Case

$44.00

Rubicon is a modular enclosure system specifically designed to help deploy and protect your projects in style. It is IP67 water- and dustproof, supports glands and conduit fittings and is designed to be installed just about anywhere.

The baseplate of this Rubicon Accessory is modified to line up with the explorer board's holes.

Get more information on the Rubicon Product Page here

Rubicon Image

LCD

$20.00

The Bread™LCD module. Suitable for creating interactive character and number displays to a project.

LCD

Product Description

The Bread™LCD module is a 16×2 alphanumeric display. The Liquid Crystal Display screen is has a dark background with colored numbers.

The 16 pin LCD module is manufactured by uxcell and is controlled via a parallel wire interface. The driver for the Bread™LCD communication is handled by the Breadware IDE allowing for easy device integration with the LCD module.

Specifications

  • Uxcell LCD display
  • LCD style: alphanumeric
  • LCD display size: 16×2 character
  • LCD size: 3.7×1.2”
  • Communication: Serial
  • Bread headers soldered

High Power Relay

$18.00

High Power Relay
back_relay
Enclosed AC/DC Power Relay with Protection & De-Bounce. Screw Terminals. 120V Trigger Input. Allows for control of high power applications with the Mega B and Nano B Boards.

  • Safe and easy to install. Controls any AC or DC device.
  • Durable high current relay for long life and reliable switching.
  • De-bounce circuit for safety. Dry contact relay output - connect to any voltage circuit.
  • Thermal switch and circuit breaker add safety, limiting current to 15 Amps.
  • Includes detachable power cord.
  • Includes 6ft braided wires with Bread Header to easily plug into the Mega B or Nano B

How it works

This is a group buy campaign that needs to acquire at least the stated minimum amount of pledges from backers like you before the Unit Deliverable and any Add-Ons ship. We do not charge anyone until the Progress above hits 100% or greater, otherwise there is no charge. All campaign products are vetted as existing and functional so your order will be fulfilled within the Factory Lead Time if the campaign succeeds. Please see our FAQ page for more details on our billing process.
